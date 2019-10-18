Q3 2019 Scatec Solar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec Solar ASA - CEO



Okay. We're here to present third quarter results for 2019. It has been a busy quarter, maybe I should say as always, but particularly busy this third quarter 2019, and I'm proud to share with you that we reached almost 295 gigawatt hours in the quarter. And for those of you that remembers back from 2018, this is slightly below what we produced for the whole of 2018. So it tells you quite a bit about the growth trajectory that we are climbing up at the moment.



In terms of EBITDA, we're seeing an increase over -- compared to third quarter last year of NOK 133 million -- up to NOK 133 million. And in third quarter, we reached commercial operation in Egypt, Ukraine and Mozambique. Just a few weeks back, we have -- we decided to have a Capital Markets update, where we have decided to increase the target installed during construction by 2021 to 3 -- 4,500 up from 3,500 megawatts. And then we also had the very successful rights issue.



If you go back to the power production by country, the contribution over the past quarters are coming from Brazil,