Q4 2019 Scatec Solar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec Solar ASA - CEO



Good morning. I'm extremely happy to see you all here at our new offices at SkÃ¸yen in Oslo. And in case you have time after the presentation, you're free to join us up and take a look at our offices. It's quite a view from there. Fourth quarter 2019 and the end of the year 2019, it has been, I will say, maybe as usual an extremely busy year for us. And if you take a look at some of the highlights that I'd like to share with you, just looking at the last quarter, we reached 298 gigawatt hours in the quarter and 926 gigawatt hours, up almost 3x compared to the year before, for 2019 as a whole. And of course, the growth in the gigawatt hours will continue to increase as new plants are being connected. I'll be back with the comments about that a bit later. The earnings before [interest], tax, depreciation and amortization, reached NOK 434 million in the quarter and for the year, NOK 1.571 million, also a very good increase from the year before.



We completed our last plant in Egypt, out of 6, in the quarter as well, bringing us up to 390 megawatts in operation.