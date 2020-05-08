Q1 2020 Scatec Solar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec Solar ASA - CEO



Good morning. My name is Raymond Carlsen. I'm the CEO of Scatec Solar. We are here to present the first quarter results 2020. This is webcast only. That means that we don't have any audience in this room. However, we have allowed for you all to send in questions that we will get back to after the presentations are completed. We just need to turn this one on.



(technical difficulty)



We had a few technical problems, but we are now back to the agenda. I will, as usual, present the highlights and the project updates. Mikkel Trud will go through the financials, and I'll get back at the end for a summary and an outlook. This year -- sorry, this quarter, we experienced the highest production of power ever. And that's, of course, a direct link to the plans that we have connected over the past few months. We actually increased the power production by 162% from the same quarter last year. The EBITDA was NOK 346 million, up from NOK 315 million in the first quarter. Most of that, 95% plus came from power production. In early April, we finished the last of 3