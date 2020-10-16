Scatec Solar ASA, SN Power AS - M&A Call Transcript

Oct 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO
Good morning. Thank you very much for attending this investor conference. This is a presentation that will cover the acquisition of SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy.
(presentation)
Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO
We'll split the presentation in 3. I'll take the first part, Terje will take us through the various markets, and then Mikkel will do the numbers.
We acquire SN Power, a leading hydropower developer in IPP that operates in the market that we consider our home markets. We will acquire 100% of SN Power for the total consideration of USD 1.166 billion. The assets that SN Power has includes the Philippines, Laos and Uganda. And the total capacity is 1.4 gigawatts. And it's a very attractive pipeline of 2.5 gigawatts as well that we will pursue as we go forward. The hydro assets in Sub-Saharan Africa will be put in to a new company that will be a joint venture with Norfund and ourselves. We will be the operator with the ownership of 51%. Some of you may know that Norfund and
