Q4 2020 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO



Good morning. It's 8:00 Tuesday morning in Oslo. And we're here to share the result from Q4 2020 with you all.



As usual, I will do the highlights and provide you with a project update. Mikkel will do the financial review. And then at the end, we'll have a short review of the market and the outlook for Scatec.



We -- I should say, on Friday last week, just before 5:00, we closed the acquisition of SN Power. That is and has been a major undertaking for Scatec, and we are extremely happy that we are now one company.



For the fourth quarter, we had NOK 223 million on the bottom line in terms of the EBITDA; and for the year as a whole, NOK 1,306 million. We started operation -- or commercial operation of 75 megawatts in the last quarter last year, and we added another 150 megawatts to the project backlog. The project pipeline increased to 10 gigawatt, and that includes the SN Power pipeline. We also raised equity of NOK 4,750 million to fund the acquisition of SN Power as well as further growth. Our Board is proposing dividends of NOK 1.09 per share.