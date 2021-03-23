Scatec ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO



(presentation)



Good morning, and welcome to Scatec's Capital Markets Update. It's a year since we last met, and we're extremely happy now to invite you to another update. And we're going to spend the next couple of hours together. I believe we have an interesting agenda.



Before the break, that starts at 10, I'll provide you with an introduction. Terje Pilskog will do Solar & Wind. And Jarl Kosberg, whom I'm extremely happy to have here, previously with SN Power, will present Hydropower. After the break, we will dive into some extremely interesting topics: hybrid solutions, we will cover sustainability and ESG; and of course, financials, that Mikkel will cover.



Towards the end, we will open up for questions, and we will be available to answer those, if you may have them. And you should, of course, use the opportunity to send them in during the presentation so that we can attend to them a bit later and towards the end.



We have established a new target, 15 gigawatts by 2025. We have previously guided on 4.5 at the end of this year,