Q2 2021 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO



Good morning. My name is Raymond Carlsen. And together with Mikkel, I will -- we will present the Q2 numbers along with a few comments on the product development side, the market and so on today.



We have seen over the past quarter that we have had a very strong increase in the backlog and pipeline. In terms of power production, as you can see on the curve to the right here, we have more than doubled in the year. So that tells you quite a lot about the activity level over the past 12 months.



The -- in terms of the addition to the backlog and pipeline, that amounts to more than 2.6 gigawatts in the quarter. We have also secured some extremely important contracts that I will return to a bit later in the presentation, namely the hybrid system in South Africa and the 900-megawatt project that we secured in India. We're also going to cover a new segment that we have been focusing on for the past year that we are prepared to share with you right here today, and that is offshore wind in Southeast Asia. And we have also connected projects that we've been working