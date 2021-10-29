Q3 2021 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. I have to say it's extremely nice to be here and not only talking to the screen. It's nearly 2 years, well, 1 year and 3 quarters since we last met. So -- well, it's a tremendous pleasure to be seeing you all. And it's also a pleasure to present you the third quarter results 2021.



It will be handled by myself and Mikkel as usual. I start out. Mikkel goes through the numbers, and I'll provide a short summary. If you look at the bullets for the past 3 months, it's manifested, I think, in the -- in a good performance in terms of power production. And if you compare it to last year, we have an increase of almost 2.5x, up from 430 to 1,065 gigawatt hours. The proportionate revenues is NOK 1.25 million, and the EBITDA at NOK 767 million.



We have reviewed our project pipeline, and I'll have a separate slide on that to go into the details of the various projects as they stand today. The good news, and I follow this directly on YouTube. Actually last night, there was the presentation by Minister Mantashe in South Africa of Round 5. We