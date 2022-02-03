Q4 2021 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO



Good morning. We're here to present the numbers and the updates for the last quarter in 2021. As usual, I will start, and then Mikkel will do the financial presentation, and I'll end up with a couple of slides of summary.



We have had a very high development activity over the past quarter, and that continues into 2022. And as last quarter, the cash flow has been very robust. If you look at the numbers from fourth quarter 2020 to fourth quarter last year, you see that there is an increase from NOK 683 million to NOK [1,250] million. And the production power goes from -- goes up to 1,047 gigawatt hours. That's 2.5x up from the last quarter 2020. We have added a little bit more than 800 megawatts to our backlog, including projects in Brazil and South Africa. I'll get a bit back to that later on.



We have also decided to move the large project we are having in India from backlog to the pipeline. I'll explain that a bit later as well. And I'm also happy to report that the Release concept that we've been developing over the past few years are really catching