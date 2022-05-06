May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andreas Austrell
Scatec ASA - VP IR
* Mikkel Torud
Scatec ASA - CFO
* Terje Pilskog
Scatec ASA - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* JÃ¸rgen V. Bruaset
Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Magnus MelvÃ¦r Rasmussen
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
=====================
Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO
Okay. I think it's time. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Results Presentation. I'm Terje Pilskog, and I took over as CEO of Scatec earlier this week. Still I'm not new to the industry nor to the company. I've been part of Scatec's management team for the last nine years with responsibility for many different functions in the company. For the past years, I've been Head of Product Development in the company. But I've also more than 15 years of experience within the
Q1 2022 Scatec ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
