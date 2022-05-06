Q1 2022 Scatec ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Andreas Austrell

Scatec ASA - VP IR

* Mikkel Torud

Scatec ASA - CFO

* Terje Pilskog

Scatec ASA - CEO



Conference Call Participants

* JÃ¸rgen V. Bruaset

Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Magnus MelvÃ¦r Rasmussen

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst



Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO



Okay. I think it's time. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Results Presentation. I'm Terje Pilskog, and I took over as CEO of Scatec earlier this week. Still I'm not new to the industry nor to the company. I've been part of Scatec's management team for the last nine years with responsibility for many different functions in the company. For the past years, I've been Head of Product Development in the company. But I've also more than 15 years of experience within the