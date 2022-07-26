Jul 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mikkel Torud
Scatec ASA - CFO
* Terje Pilskog
Scatec ASA - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Magnus MelvÃ¦r Rasmussen
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
=====================
Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter results presentation. As usual, I'll present the overall performance for the quarter and also some key highlights since we last presented our results, while Mikkel will take you through the financials.
We still see a turbulent global economy and also turbulent energy markets. In this context, I would like to start by thanking the Scatec organization. Through this challenging environment, I see that the team is continuing to put in an extraordinary effort in terms of bringing our company forward, always going the extra mile to contribute to our progress
Q2 2022 Scatec ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...