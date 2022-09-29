Scatec ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Andreas Austrell - Scatec ASA - VP IR



Yes. Good morning, everyone. My name is Andreas Austrell, and I would like to welcome you to Scatec's Capital Markets Update 2022. Our CEO, Terje Pilskog and CFO, Mikkel Torud will present how we at Scatec intend to grow and capture value in the green transition. Terje will start and walk us through our sharpened strategy and strategic actions, followed by a finance section by Mikkel. Following the presentation at around 10 a.m, we will have a Q&A session where you will have the opportunity to ask questions. And if you have the time afterwards, please join us in a Mingling with some refreshments and something to eat.



With that, I leave the word to Terje. Please proceed.



Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO



Thank you, Andreas. So again, welcome to this Capital Markets update both -- to both of you sitting here in the room and also the ones joining us from the webcast. It's good to see so many here. We have a full house here today. We've been working on updating and sharpening our strategy over the summer, and we're