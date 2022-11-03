Q3 2022 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter results presentation. At this time, I'm pleased to present a very solid third quarter. The strong financial results in the period were primarily driven by a very good performance in the Philippines. And while the world continues to face turbulent times, both on geopolitical and economic level, driven by the global energy crisis, higher inflation and also higher interest rates, the demand and the need for green energy and energy security is higher than ever before.



I am proud of the Scatec team, which is navigating through these challenging, but also opportunistic times. Our people are continuing to put in extraordinary efforts, always going the extra mile to contribute to our progress and delivering on our strategy. Our people and organization are the real basis for our continued success.



Last week, we celebrated 10-year anniversary in South Africa. The success we've had there is based on a long-term perspective and building competitiveness and scale over time. And this is also what we intend to do