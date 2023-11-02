Nov 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter results. It's good to see you all. And it's again a privilege for me to present another strong quarter for Scatec. As usual, Hans Hegge will present the financials after I've been through the main highlights of the quarter. And at the end, this time, we will also give an update on our strategic progress since CMU that we had about a year ago and also provide some update and outlook on the way forward. And also at the end, we will open up for Q&A. So then let's turn first to the highlights of the quarter.
Total proportionate revenues increased to NOK 2.5 billion. This is a solid increase from the same quarter last year, mainly driven by our construction activities. We delivered a proportionate EBITDA of NOK 893 million, which is compared to NOK 850 million in the same quarter last year. And I'm pleased to see the strong D&C segment results and continued strong gross margin from the construction activities.
In the quarter, we delivered NOK 1.3 billion in revenues and a gross margin
Q3 2023 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...