Q3 2023 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter results. It's good to see you all. And it's again a privilege for me to present another strong quarter for Scatec. As usual, Hans Hegge will present the financials after I've been through the main highlights of the quarter. And at the end, this time, we will also give an update on our strategic progress since CMU that we had about a year ago and also provide some update and outlook on the way forward. And also at the end, we will open up for Q&A. So then let's turn first to the highlights of the quarter.



Total proportionate revenues increased to NOK 2.5 billion. This is a solid increase from the same quarter last year, mainly driven by our construction activities. We delivered a proportionate EBITDA of NOK 893 million, which is compared to NOK 850 million in the same quarter last year. And I'm pleased to see the strong D&C segment results and continued strong gross margin from the construction activities.



In the quarter, we delivered NOK 1.3 billion in revenues and a gross margin