Jan 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO
And a warm welcome to all of you attending our fourth quarter presentation. Q4 was another strong quarter for Scatec. And I'm as excited as these guys to take you through the results. In Q4, we have continued to make good progress on our strategy. We have reached a number of important milestones. And the financial results, as I've said, are very strong. As usual, I will start by going through these highlights before Hans Jakob will take you through the financials. And then towards the end, we will also open up for questions.
But firstly, let me take you through a summary of 2023. It has been a year of significant progress in implementing our strategy. And I'm proud of the achievements of our teams globally. In the power production segment, our operating assets generated 3.6 terawatt-hours of clean energy and delivered an EBITDA of NOK3.2 billion. This is including gains on sale of assets. This represents avoidance of 3.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions on a 100% basis.
In the D&C segment, we generated all-time high D&C revenues of NOK8
Q4 2023 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript
