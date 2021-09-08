Sep 08, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Neena Marie Bitritto-Garg - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



So, good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending Citi's 16th Annual Biopharma Conference. I'm Neena Bitritto-Garg. I'm one of the biotech analysts here, if you don't know me.



And for our next session, I'm really pleased to be joined this morning by leadership from 3 companies developing drugs in the psychiatric disease and broader CNS space as well: Cerevel, Karuna and Praxis Precision Medicines. So from Cerevel, we have CMO, Ray Sanchez; from Karuna, we have Steve Paul, CEO; and from Praxis, we have Marcio Souza, CEO as well. And we'll cover some high-level topics this morning in psychiatry; some specific indications, including schizophrenia, DRP and depression; and some specific programs that each of you are developing as well.



Before we get into the discussion, I just wanted to remind the listeners that if you do have a question, feel free to e-mail me directly or you can actually submit questions here at online portal and I'll receive them as well and I'll try to incorporate them