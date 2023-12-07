Abbvie Inc To Acquire Cerevel Therapeutics Transcript

Dec 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AbbVie Investor and Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is also being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce Ms. Liz Shea, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Elizabeth Shea - AbbVie Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this special conference call to discuss AbbVie's acquisition of Cerevel, which we announced yesterday.



Joining me on the call today are Rick Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Michael, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Stewart, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Scott Reents, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Roopal Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Development and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer; Nicholas Donoghoe, Executive Vice President, Chief Business and Strategy Officer; will also be joining us for the Q&A portion of our call.



Today's events will feature