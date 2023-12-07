Dec 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AbbVie Investor and Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is also being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce Ms. Liz Shea, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Elizabeth Shea - AbbVie Inc. - SVP of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this special conference call to discuss AbbVie's acquisition of Cerevel, which we announced yesterday.
Joining me on the call today are Rick Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Michael, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Stewart, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Scott Reents, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Roopal Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Development and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer; Nicholas Donoghoe, Executive Vice President, Chief Business and Strategy Officer; will also be joining us for the Q&A portion of our call.
Today's events will feature
Abbvie Inc To Acquire Cerevel Therapeutics Transcript
Dec 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...