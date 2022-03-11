Mar 11, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Iris Francesconi;Investor Relations -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cara Therapeutics 2022 Virtual R&D Day.



Before we begin, let me remind you that today's presentation will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please see Slide 2 of the accompanying presentation and our SEC filings for important risk factors that could cause our actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information provided on this webinar as a result of new information or future results or developments.



Participating from Cara today will be Chris Posner, Cara's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Joana Goncalves, Cara's Chief Medical Officer. We're delighted to also be joined by 2 highly accomplished key opinion leaders, Dr. Brian Kim; and Dr. Jonathan Silverberg. Dr. Kim is the Vice Chair of Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York; Site Chair