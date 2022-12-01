Dec 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler - Analyst



Good morning. This is David Amsellem from the Piper Sandler specialty pharma team, day three of the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, or I should say 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference. And we're delighted to have Cara Therapeutics with us, Chris Posner, CEO; Joana Goncalves, Chief Medical Officer, did I get your title, right?



I do, okay. And Ryan Maynard, CFO. So thanks everyone for joining us. So lots to talk about given the commercialization of KORSUVA. So I thought we would just dive right in, if that's okay.



Chris Posner - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & President



Sure, David.



- Piper Sandler - AnalystSo let's just start for those in the audience and on the webcast who may not be as aware of the underlying addressable population. Can you just give us a brief refresher of the underlying population for chronic kidney disease associated pruritus, particularly in the dialysis setting? And how do you see