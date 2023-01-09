Jan 09, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT
Daniel G. Wolle - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. My name is Daniel Wolle. I'm one of the analysts on this mid-cap biotech team. It's my pleasure to introduce Chris Posner from Cara Therapeutics. Following his presentation, rest of management will come up to the -- from podium. You can ask questions or you can ask through the portal as well.
Without further idea, Chris?
Christopher A. Posner - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Well, thank you, Daniel, and good morning, everyone. And before we dig in quickly on Slide 2, just a necessary reminder of our forward-looking statements in this presentation, and you could refer to this, and you could also refer to our filings, our regulatory filings on our website.
So let's dig in. What's our mission? Our mission at Cara is to be the world leader when it comes to the treatment of pruritus. Now pruritus is more than just a niche. It's a significantly debilitating condition, and it really impacts a patient's quality of life. And despite
Cara Therapeutics Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...