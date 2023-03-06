Q4 2022 Cara Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Josh, and I will be your conference facilitator. I would like to welcome everyone to the Cara Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce Matt Murphy, Cara's Manager of Investor Relations. Mr. Murphy, you may begin your call.



Matthew Murphy - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Manager of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Just after market close today, Cara issued a news release announcing the company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Copies of this news release and the associated SEC filing can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.caratherapeutics.com.



Before we begin, let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about Cara and our programs based on management's current plans and