Q1 2019 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the AAK Q1 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present, Johan Westman, President and CEO.



Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the AAK Quarter 1 Earnings Call. Together with me for this presentation is also Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO, who will present part of the presentation together with me. We have the agenda for today's call on Page 2. We will start with the comments on the first quarter 2019, and then some comments on strategic initiatives, some business area updates and, as usual, a question-and-answer session after the presentation.



With that, turning to Page 3. We start with some highlights from the first quarter. It was a good start to the year. We continue to grow organically and also through acquisitions. I will comment the 2 acquisitions later on in the presentation today. Volume growth, organically up by 4% year-over-year. Our operating profit