Q2 2019 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome everybody to the AAK Quarter 2 2019 Report and Presentation of our Results.



Together with me today, I have, as previous quarters, Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO, and we will run this presentation together.



On Page 2, you find today's agenda. We will start with comments on the second quarter 2019. We'll comment on a few strategic activities, some area by -- some information by business area, and we will end with a Q&A session as we usually do.



With that, turning to Page 3, some initial comments on the quarter and our results. We have continued with a very strong momentum with regards to our operating profit. Our profit is up 14% year-over-year, and adjusted for currency, we're up 10%, right at the target of the management