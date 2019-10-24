Oct 24, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the AAK Q3 report 2019. Today, I am pleased to present Johan Westman, President and CEO. (Operator Instructions)
Speaker, please begin.
Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the AAK Quarter 3 Investor Call. As usual, I have also our CFO, Fredrik Nilsson, with me to present a few of the slides as well as being here for the Q&A session at the end.
The agenda is on Page 2. We'll start with some comments through the third quarter, talk about a few of the strategic initiatives as well as some update on the business areas, and after that, we do a normal Q&A session.
So with that, I am turning to Page #3. Some of the highlights for the quarter. We continue to grow our EBIT. We are -- adjusted for acquisition costs, we are up 8% year-over-year with an adjusted operating profit of SEK 569 million. We have had a strong improvement within Bakery and Dairy. So Food Ingredients is up.
Q3 2019 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...