Q4 2019 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO

Good morning and welcome to the Q4 2019 earnings call for AAK. I have today with me also Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO, and he will take part of this presentation today and also part of the Q&A session.



We have on Page 2 the agenda for today's call. We will start with the fourth quarter and year-end report. Then we will do a business update by business area and some more financial details. We'll also make a short update on our strategic direction going forward, and we will end with a Q&A session.



With that, Page 3, a few highlights on quarter 4. We closed quarter 4 and 2019 in a good way. It is another strong year for AAK. In the last quarter, we did increase our operating profit by 9% year-over-year, and we reached an operating profit of SEK 562 million.