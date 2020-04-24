Q1 2020 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the AAK Q1 reports 2020. Today, I am pleased to present Johan Westman, President and CEO. (Operator Instructions)
Johan, please begin.
Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO
Thank you. Good day, and welcome to the AAK Quarter 1 2020 Earnings Call. Together with me today, as usual, I have our CFO, Fredrik Nilsson, and we will present the quarter 1 results and maybe more importantly comment on the outlook going forward given the unprecedented time that we are in.
We will have -- we have an agenda for today, covering a few updates from myself, covering also a coronavirus update specifically for the company as well as some business area information. Fredrik will go through a few things on the financials in the CFO update, and then we'll make a few concluding remarks. And we will leave plenty of time for questions, and I think that will be important in times like this.
So with that, follow me into Page 3. First, a few highlights. Quarter 1 was
Apr 24, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
