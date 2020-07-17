Q2 2020 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much, and good day, everyone. Welcome to this call. Together with me today is, as usual, our CFO, Fredrik Nilsson. To begin, you'll find on Page 2, we will cover a short update from myself, business area update as well and then a bit more details on our financials from Fredrik, and then some concluding remarks. And as always, we are happy to take questions at the end of this call.



With that, turning ourselves into Page 3, a few comments highlights to the quarter. As you have seen, a weak start to the quarter with April really being, and beginning of May, the low point, the low mark in the quarter. But after that, we have seen clear improvements, so May being better than April and June being better than May, an improvement in sales or volumes