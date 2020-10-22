Q3 2020 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and we to the AAK Q3 report 2020. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to your speaker President and CEO, Johan Westman. Please go ahead.



Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to everyone to this earnings call for quarter 3 for AAK. With me today, I have Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO. And together, we will guide you through the highlights of Q3.



If you go to Page 2, we have the agenda for today, a short update from myself, a bit of business area updates as well as an update from Fredrik, a bit more on the details of the financials. And then some concluding remarks and as usual, a question-and-answer session in the end.



With that, we're heading into Page 3, a few highlights of the quarter. We have seen a good continued sequential pickup in volumes compared to quarter 2. As you might recall, we had quite a drop in April, May and then saw a starting of a rebound in the end of quarter 2. That came into quarter 3 with