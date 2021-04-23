Q1 2021 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone listening. This is the quarter 1 earnings call for AAK. We have the agenda available at Page 2. I will cover some highlights for the first quarter of '21 and then some key events, business and financial updates, and we end it with some concluding remarks and the Q&A as usual. So with no further ado, let's get into Page #3.



Some quick highlights on the first quarter of the year. AAK has continued a strong development into 2021. Of course, we are in a COVID-19 situation, still in the world, that is no surprise to anyone, but really, we have maintained a good momentum. And if we look at our operating profit reported at SEK 551 million for the quarter, it is up 11% at fixed FX and adjusted for comparable items.



So really a