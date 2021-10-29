Q3 2021 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the AAK Audiocast for Teleconference Q3 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Johan Westman. (Operator Instructions)



Johan, please begin your meeting.



Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you so much, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the AAK Q3 Earnings Call. I have with me here also Tomas, our CE -- CFO, and we will run this presentation. Agenda for today will cover some highlights for the third quarter 2021. Some key events as well as a business and financial update, and as usual, we have concluding remarks and a Q&A session at the end.



And with that, let's move into the presentation on Page 3. Summarizing the third quarter, we can conclude that we have continued on a good path forward. We have delivered strong earnings growth in the quarter. If you look at operating profit at fixed currency, we are up 12% year-on-year and with operating profit, our margin up 8% year-on-year, reporting operating profit of SEK 642 million. So