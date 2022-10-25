Q3 2022 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you so much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q3 earnings call. Together with me today, I have our CFO, Tomas Bergendahl, and we will give you some highlights and information about the third quarter for AAK. As you see in the agenda, we'll cover some information in Q3, key events, financial updates and then concluding remarks. And after that, as usual, we are happy to take any questions that you might have.



With that, let's move into Page 3. I think it's clear to everyone, we are operating in a global setup, and we have, like many other companies, experienced a time of extreme uncertainty and volatility. Nevertheless, despite this, we, AAK, we continue to navigate well. We have delivered a strong result for the third