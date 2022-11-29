Nov 29, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO
Thank you so much, Lidia. And once again, welcome to the AAK Capital Markets Day 2022. All of you in the room, every stakeholder and those of you online and of course, colleagues of mine and Lidia helping us run this day. I will start off by introducing AAK. For some of you, that will be something new. For some of you, that will be a bit of repetition, right? Some of you have followed the AAK for a long time. I know that but there is also new investors or potential investors here in the room and online.
So let's do that first. AAK, we are a multi-oil ingredient house. We refine, blend, produce oils and fats, speciality oils and fats based on plant-based sources. To create functionality for our customers' products. In essence, products that you typically eat because a lot of what we do go to the food industry, so in essence, we supply to producers of food. But we also supply to producers of technical products and feed. So various applications where oils and fats, plant-based oils and fats make a
AAK AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript
