Q4 2022 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Good morning. Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 earnings call for AAK. As you heard, it will be myself, Johan Westman, CEO, as well as our CFO, Tomas Bergendahl. We will present the earnings in this call. We will follow the agenda with some highlights, key events, business and financial updates and then some concluding remarks before we take questions. Pretty much as usual.



So with that, let's move into today's presentation on Page 3 in your deck. We close out 2022 with a strong quarter also in quarter 4. We continue to deliver, you could argue, in a very dynamic business climate. We have had a year with continued inflationary pressure, volatile raw material markets, we've been exiting Russia, et cetera; but yet we have continued to steadily deliver throughout the year