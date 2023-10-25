Q3 2023 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 2023 earnings call for AAK. It will today be me, Johan Westman, the CEO of AAK, as well as my colleague and CFO, Tomas Bergendahl. We will run this presentation as we normally do.



The agenda for today we have on Page #2. We'll first run through some highlights of the quarter, even though we did release results early preliminary, but now the full report is out. We will also go through some selected events as well as the business and financial update, and then concluding remarks, and as usual, happy to take any questions afterwards. So with no further ado, let's go right into it on Page #4.



As we released preliminary, now confirmed, we do see the continued strong trend that we have seen from earlier this