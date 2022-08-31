Half Year 2022 Chesnara PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Steve Murray - Chesnara plc - Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Chesnara interim results presentation. I'm Steve Murray, Group Chief Executive, and with me today is Dave Rimmington, our Group CFO. I'm delighted to say we've got a busy room with us today in London so great to see lots of you in person for the first time in a little while.



So what will we cover this morning? I'll start by looking at the main areas of delivery across Chesnara. Dave will then cover the financial results in more detail, and I'll then finish looking at some of our future areas of focus.



We'll then have plenty of time for questions at the end of our presentation, as part of a managed Q&A. For those of you that are watching online, you can submit questions during the presentation, and in the room, we'll come to you directly with microphones at the end.



Let's look at some of the key activities we've undertaken in the first half of 2022. I've now completed my first full year at Chesnara. First six months of that was as CEO designate and about six months as a fully approved Group Chief