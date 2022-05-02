Q1 2022 Semler Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Semler Scientific First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



Before we begin, Semler Scientific would like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate or with similar meaning, and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here. These risks include continued uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, risks associated with Semler Scientific's extension of QuantaFlo to additional cardiovascular diseases and distribute -- its distribution of Insulin Insights as well as other risks associated with Semler Scientific's business.



Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect Semler Scientific's opinions only as of the date of this presentation, and it undertakes no obligation to