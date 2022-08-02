Q2 2022 Semler Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - Semler Scientific, Inc. - CEO, Corporate Secretary & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2022 results call. It is my pleasure to introduce you to Renae Cormier, who joined Semler in May as Head of Corporate Communication and Business Strategy. Renae has had extensive experience in finance and accounting and was most recently on the buy side. Some of you have had the opportunity to speak to her already.



Please welcome Renae.



Renae Cormier -



Thank you, Doug. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. I'm excited to be here and looking forward to engaging with the investment community and our shareholders. In addition to Doug, with me today is