Q1 2023 Semler Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Semler Scientific 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



Before we begin, Semler Scientific needs to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. These include statements regarding the expectations for expansion of the business and the development and marketing of additional products as well as the effects of the CMS rate announcement. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Those risks and uncertainties are described in the press release and our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.



If you do not have a copy of today