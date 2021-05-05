May 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Richard Hay - Gascoyne Resources Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you, and fantastic to see such crowd here today after an extremely nervous way over from first on a Sunday. Watching the Internet, the hallway over, I was very happy to get off at Sydney and to be welcomed. So it was a relief. And fantastic to be here. [Stewy] and his team flew over on a Sunday morning at the same nervous flight. Fantastic here for Vertical Events team.



This is on the ASX platform. So please read at your leisure. And we will be at the booth afterwards for any follow-up questions.



We do have Rowan Johnson, one of our directors, here to also assist. I'm going to start off with a short video of our flagship, Dalgaranga operations.



(video playing)



So Gascoyne is an ASX-listed company, located entirely within Western Australia, a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. In 2020, we produce over 80,000 ounces. And we're on track for the upper end of production guidance in FY '21 at AISC cost between AUD1,200 and AUD1,300. We have a very stable and improving balance sheet, which I'll take you through soon. And we