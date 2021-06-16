Jun 16, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Richard Hay - Gascoyne Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Thank you, Rachel, and fantastic to be on this call today. I'm truly excited about today. It's a real step forward for Gascoyne and Firefly. I do want to introduce Simon Lawson, Firefly Managing Director and CEO today. He's on the call with us, and I look forward to his contribution.



The purpose of today's call is to discuss the agreed acquisition of Firefly Resources by Gascoyne Resources. The regional consolidation around Dalgaranga has been a clear part of Gascoyne's strategy since reinstatement to the ASX back in October last year, so it's fantastic to be discussing this merger today.



This transaction or this merger is a major step forward for Gascoyne in accelerating our strategy to