Jun 16, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Gascoyne Resources Limited acquisition of Firefly Resources conference call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Richard Hay, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Richard Hay - Gascoyne Resources Limited - Managing Director & CEO
Thank you, Rachel, and fantastic to be on this call today. I'm truly excited about today. It's a real step forward for Gascoyne and Firefly. I do want to introduce Simon Lawson, Firefly Managing Director and CEO today. He's on the call with us, and I look forward to his contribution.
The purpose of today's call is to discuss the agreed acquisition of Firefly Resources by Gascoyne Resources. The regional consolidation around Dalgaranga has been a clear part of Gascoyne's strategy since reinstatement to the ASX back in October last year, so it's fantastic to be discussing this merger today.
This transaction or this merger is a major step forward for Gascoyne in accelerating our strategy to
