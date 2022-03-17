Full Year 2021 Pensionbee Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Romina Savova - PensionBee Group plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Hello. I'm Romina Savova, CEO of PensionBee. It is a pleasure to welcome you to our preliminary results presentation. For those of you who are new to the PensionBee story, we are a leading online pension provider in the U.K. We exist to make pension simple so that everyone can look forward to a happy retirement. We enable our customers to combine their pension into one new online plan with money managed by the world's largest asset managers. We aspire to build a lifetime relationship with our customers, generating predictable and scalable revenue streams for our company and for our investors.



Many of you have will have joined us for our Trading Update in January, and so will be familiar with the excellent results we delivered for the 2021 financial year. In addition to a brief recap of those results, which saw us achieving triple-digit revenue growth, we will update on our strategic positioning for 2022.



First, I will provide an update on the market and competitive environment sharing some insights about market size from