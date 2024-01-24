Q4 2023 Pensionbee Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Romi Savova - Pensionbee Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hello, I'm Romi Savova, the CEO of Pensionbee. Welcome to our Q4 2023 results presentation, covering trading for the 12 months to December 31, 2023.



For those of you who are new to the Pensionbee story, we are a leading online pension provider in the UK. We exist to make pension simple, so that everyone can look forward to a happy retirement. We enable our customers to combine their pensions into one new online plan. We enable them to make contributions to invest in line with their objectives, with money managed by the world's largest asset managers, and ultimately, to make withdrawals and enjoy their retirement. Our aspiration is to build a lifetime relationship with our customers, generating predictable and scalable revenue for our company and for our investors.



Pensionbee operates in the vast GBP700 billion market of transferable defined contribution pensions. And over the course of 2023, we continued to grow our market share. We added approximately 46,000 new invested customers, taking the overall