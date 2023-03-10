Q4 2022 Hav Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Gunnar Larsen - HAV Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to HAV Group's fourth-quarter 2022 presentation. Together with me today presenting is PÃ¥l AurvÃ¥g, CFO in Have Group. Today, I'm going to talk about HAV Group in brief and the Q4 highlights. I'm saying a little bit about mega trends and our strategy. I will give you a business update on the subsidiaries.



PÃ¥l will give more details about the financials, and we have a summary and how we look at the future. And afterwards, we have as usual a Q&A session with questions that we have received through the link that we presented previously.



So HAV Group, we are enabling the green transition at sea. We are an international provider of green technology and technologies for marine and maritime industries. We comprise of four subsidiaries with vast experience and technology within these sectors, and our vision is a sustainable future at sea. We are a specialist in guiding the marine and maritime sectors and the industry towards zero emissions.



The figures for Q4 is we have a revenue of NOK124 million. We had an EBIT of