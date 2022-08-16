Everest Medicines Ltd Business Update Conference Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Everest Medicines Transaction Announcement Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that the conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Leah Liu, VP of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.



Leah Liu - Everest Medicines Limited - Joint Company Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We have announced this morning our agreement with Gilead on the regional rights of Trodelvy and would like to share more insights with you on this transaction on this call. Joining me today from the company are Dr. Kerry Blanchard, our CEO; and Mr. Ying Woo, our President and CFO.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the speakers of this conference call may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company or its officers with regards to the business operations and