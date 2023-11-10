Q3 2023 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Adam Piotrak - Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. - IR Head



Okay. Hello, everyone. Welcome on financial results conference of Citi Handlowy for the third quarter. My name is Adam Piotrak, I'm responsible for Investor Relations at Citi Handlowy. I'm with Maciej Krywoniuk, the Head of Strategy and Investor Relations department that will run this presentation.



Maciej, the floor is yours.



Maciej Krywoniuk -



Thank you very much, Adam, and welcome, everyone. Thank you very much for joining. We will be sharing the presentation on screen. You have it also available on our web page. So I'm moving on to Slide #2 now, which is a summary of third quarter financial results.



I would start by saying that this was a very strong quarter for the bank. When you look at the first 9 months of 2023, the net income level is at the level of PLN 1.8 billion. And it's my pleasure to share that this is about the record [high] net income for full year 2022. So this is a piece of good news this quarter.



In terms of the financial results in the third quarter, the revenue was