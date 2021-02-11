Q4 2020 Zaptec AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter for Zaptec. And my name is Anders ThingbÃ¸. I'm the CEO of Zaptec.



Kurt Ãstrem - Zaptec AS - CFO



And my name is Kurt Ãstrem. I'm the CFO in Zaptec.



Anders ThingbÃ¸,Zaptec AS-CEO



The highlights for the fourth quarter are that we achieved positive working capital development with a strong balance in the cash by the end of the quarter. The turnover growth was 66% as we reported in early January. Even though we had a lower-than-expected gross margin due to a higher-than-expected sales of low margin product, we achieved an EBITDA of NOK11.1 million, which represents 14% of the revenues. The operating cost as a share of revenues has been reduced and we see that the electrical vehicle markets in Europe was very strong in the fourth quarter.



About the technology development. We have been able to keep our plan to launch a new product and also done a lot of software and