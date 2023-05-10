Q1 2023 Zaptec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen - Zaptec ASA - CEO



Morning. So this is my fourth quarter as CEO in Zaptec, and I am thoroughly enjoying doing these presentations for you guys. Specifically today. I know I've said this the previous three times, but today is definitely one of those times when I'm very excited about giving out our quarterly reports.



Now, it obviously wasn't come as a surprise for anybody that 2022 was an interesting year. And of course, we spent a lot of time there trying to make sure that we were in a good place when it came to 2023. And we tested; we made sure; we front-loaded. We even had a CapEx and OpEx that had its impact on our bottom line.



However, it is now pretty -- with confidence in my voice that I can say that those investments have paid off. This has been an amazing first quarter, and I'm excited to take you through these numbers that I have in front of me, and not least to tell you guys about what we've been up to since we last spoke. So we'll start with the financial highlights.



Order intake up 204% year on year. Order backlog up a whopping