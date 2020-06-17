Monroe Capital Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Monroe Capital Corp. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO. You may begin, sir.



Theodore L. Koenig - Monroe Capital Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Good afternoon. Will the meeting please come to order. My name is Ted Koenig, and I'm Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Monroe Capital Corporation. This meeting is being webcast live. Welcome to those stockholders participating by webcast.



An agenda that outlines the order of business for the meeting has been made available. The matters on which the stockholders represented at the meeting are voting on today are as follows: one, to elect 3 Class II Directors; two, to approve a proposal to allow us to sell shares of our common stock during the next 12 months at a price below our then current net asset value per share; and three, to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

