Q2 2019 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Gren - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's second quarter interim report presentation. Speaking is Fredrik Gren, CEO. And presenting with me today is CFO, Daniel Warnholtz; and IR Manager, Jacob Persson.



I'm very happy with Ambea's development during the second quarter. We are ahead of plan regarding the Aleris integration. Our organic growth is strengthening both from strong development in Own Management, but also high win rates in outsourcing tenders, and we see a significant improvement in Norway where we took major actions in Q1. So good progress on many fronts in the second