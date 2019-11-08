Q3 2019 Ambea AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Ambea Interim Report Third Quarter Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 8th of November 2019. I would like now to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Fredrik Gren, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Fredrik Gren - Ambea AB(publ)-CEO&President
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ambea's third quarter interim report presentation. Speaking is Fredrik Gren, CEO; and presenting with me today is our CFO, Daniel Warnholtz; and our IR Manager, Jacob Persson.
Ambea delivered a strong third quarter in many aspects. Key topics to cover in today's call are the status of the Aleris integration, the turnaround work in Norway and also the development in our Own Management growth. I will cover all this in some detail and also status on other fronts. Daniel will then take you through the financials for the group, and I will
